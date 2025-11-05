Funds withdrawn from EBT cards after LDH suspends SNAP assistance following federal announcement

BATON ROUGE — State-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were recalled by the Louisiana Department of Health, officials told WBRZ on Wednesday as the government shutdown became the longest in history.

The withdrawn funds had already been sent to elderly and disabled SNAP recipients between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, officials said.

The state-funded program was suspended following the USDA’s guidance and White House announcement that it would partially fund SNAP during the shutdown using contingency funding after being ordered to do so by two separate judges, an LDH spokesperson said.

The state suspension was done so that the state "could pay out federal benefits for the entire SNAP population, including able-bodied adults, the elderly and the disabled," the spokesperson added.

WBRZ received multiple calls from SNAP recipients concerned about their funds being withdrawn, leaving their balances at zero.

"Those benefits were pulled back so we could give recipients a higher amount either later (Wednesday) or by Friday," LDH said about the withdrawn funds.

Gov. Jeff Landry previously said that cutting spending to other programs over the last 20 months allowed the state to provide food stamps in the event of a crisis.