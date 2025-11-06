Latest Weather Blog
KOK Wings offering free meals to college students, families affected by SNAP disruption
BATON ROUGE — KOK Wings and Things announced Thursday that it will be offering free meals to families and college students impacted by SNAP benefits being put on hold amid the ongoing government shutdown.
Starting Sunday, Nov. 16, and continuing through Nov. 30, KOK locations in Baton Rouge, as well as New Iberia and Lafayette, will be offering one free meal on Sundays to college students with valid SNAP benefits and a college ID, as well as families with children 12 and under who show proof of SNAP benefits.
The offer, done in partnership with Doran and Cawthorne Law Firm, is limited to one free meal per customer.
Donations are also being accepted to help students and others in need.
For more locations offering assistance during the SNAP disruption, click here.
