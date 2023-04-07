Legislators to vote on revised gas tax hike

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers are set to vote on a revised proposal for a statewide gas tax hike.

The proposal, which was originally presented as a 17 cent tax hike, would charge an additional 10 cents per gallon for gasoline purchases in the state. The amount was decreased after the original proposal did not earn enough support.

Republican Rep. Steve Carter told the House the original proposed tax increase, which would raise more than $500 million a year for transportation work, would help fix Louisiana's crumbling road and bridges.



"I know it's a tough vote, this is just too important," Carter said.



Louisiana has a $13 billion backlog of road and bridge work. Carter has a short time window to persuade his colleagues to support the tax hike. Only two weeks remain in the legislative session.