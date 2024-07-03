Iberville Parish to host community meeting to address concerns regarding Grosse Tete Bridge closure

GROSSE TETE- Iberville Parish Government officials will host a community meeting to discuss the ongoing Grosse Tete Bridge closure on Tuesday at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bayou Blue Fire Department on Intracoastal Road in Plaquemine.

Officials say residents will have an opportunity to address their concerns as the Grosse Tete Bridge remains closed after a boat crashed into it last month. Representatives from LaDOTD are also set to attend.

A pedestrian ferry is available for local foot traffic.

One of the main concerns is the ferry's schedule. It runs from 5-9 a.m. and 3-8 p.m.

Grosse Tete resident Steven Thibodeaux says that he has almost been late to work a few times due to this schedule. He tried to drive to work for a few days, but the 45 minute drive was too costly. Instead, he has to use two vehicles. So that he can have a ride on each side.

"If you have anything to do between 9 and 3, you have no choice but to wait." Thibodeaux said.

Locals also fear that in a medical emergency, first responders won't arrive fast enough.

"I have a sick grandson and I have to cross that [river] to pick him up. He had a cardiac arrest before all of this. If that would have happened now, he wouldn't be here. It's a blessing for the time being. But not for the length of time that bridge is being repaired," a passenger said.

Residents are calling for a quicker repair to the bridge.

The LaDOTD estimate that the bridge will be closed for at least three months.