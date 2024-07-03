81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish to host community meeting to address concerns regarding Grosse Tete Bridge closure

Related Story

GROSSE TETE- Iberville Parish Government officials will host a community meeting to discuss the ongoing Grosse Tete Bridge closure on Tuesday at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bayou Blue Fire Department on Intracoastal Road in Plaquemine. 

Officials say residents will have an opportunity to address their concerns as the Grosse Tete Bridge remains closed after a boat crashed into it last month. Representatives from LaDOTD are also set to attend.

A pedestrian ferry is available for local foot traffic.  

One of the main concerns is the ferry's schedule. It runs from 5-9 a.m. and 3-8 p.m. 

Grosse Tete resident Steven Thibodeaux says that he has almost been late to work a few times due to this schedule. He tried to drive to work for a few days, but the 45 minute drive was too costly. Instead, he has to use two vehicles. So that he can have a ride on each side.

"If you have anything to do between 9 and 3, you have no choice but to wait." Thibodeaux said. 

Locals also fear that in a medical emergency, first responders won't arrive fast enough.

"I have a sick grandson and I have to cross that [river] to pick him up. He had a cardiac arrest before all of this. If that would have happened now, he wouldn't be here. It's a blessing for the time being. But not for the length of time that bridge is being repaired," a passenger said.

Residents are calling for a quicker repair to the bridge. 

The LaDOTD estimate that the bridge will be closed for at least three months. 

News
Iberville Parish to host community meeting to...
Iberville Parish to host community meeting to address concerns regarding Grosse Tete Bridge closure
GROSSE TETE- Iberville Parish Government officials will host a community meeting to discuss the ongoing Grosse Tete Bridge closure on... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 Monday, July 01, 2024 11:33:00 AM CDT July 01, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days