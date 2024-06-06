Grosse Tete Bridge closed after boat hits structure; crews say at least 3 months until repairs complete

GROSSE TETE - Crews said the Grosse Tete drawbridge would be closed for at least three months for repairs after a boat hit it early Thursday morning.

The Maringouin Volunteer Fire Department said their crews were notified by DOTD that a boat had collided with the drawbridge just on Highway 77 west of Plaquemine.

WBRZ spoke with officials on the scene who said the bridge would be closed for an estimated three months. Officials said a pontoon boat would be secured to ferry residents from one side of the river to the other.

The three months estimate would bleed into the upcoming school year. It's unclear how the parish will accommodate students living on either side of the Port Allen Lock.

GOHSEP encouraged drivers to use an alternate route, but detours are scarce. Drivers will have to use Highway 1 to bypass the closure, a detour that can exceed 46 miles or an hour of drivetime.