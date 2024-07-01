Iberville Parish to host community meeting to address concerns regarding Grosse Tete Bridge closure

GROSSE TETE- Iberville Parish Government officials will host a community meeting to discuss the ongoing Grosse Tete Bridge closure on Tuesday at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bayou Blue Fire Department on Intracoastal Road in Plaquemine.

Officials say residents will have an opportunity to address their concerns as the Grosse Tete Bridge remains closed after a boat crashed into it last month.

Representatives from LaDOTD are also set to attend. They estimate the bridge will be closed for at least three months.

A pedestrian ferry is available for local foot traffic.