Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-12 westbound Albany/Springfield exit ramp reopens after motorcycle crash

ALBANY - The I-12 westbound Albany/Springfield exit ramp has reopened after being closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Albany Police Department.

First responders arrived to find the cyclist with a head injury, according to officials. 

There are no further details available.

News
1 day ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 Sunday, November 09, 2025 1:53:00 PM CST November 09, 2025

