76°
Latest Weather Blog
Hurricanes and the COVID-19 Pandemic, Part 2
Related Story
In 2020, evacuating and sheltering from a hurricane will take on a whole new dynamic thanks to COVID-19. In part two of two, News 2's Johnston Von Springer goes one on one with Governor John Bel Edwards for details.
News
In 2020, evacuating and sheltering from a hurricane will take on a whole new dynamic thanks to COVID-19. In part... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents watch historic SpaceX launch
-
Mom and pop shops buzzing with business after shutdown
-
Watch: Historic space launch Saturday
-
Two fleeing drivers take troopers on separate, wild police chases overnight (2)
-
Two fleeing drivers take troopers on separate, wild police chases overnight