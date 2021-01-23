Hundreds protest at State Capitol after abortion bill passes

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of protesters crowded the State Capitol on Thursday after the 'heartbeat' abortion bill was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards.

"We support this, we support women's rights, we support abortion," one protester said.

Petrice Sams led Planned Parenthood in protest and believes the bill will only hinder the cost of health care for women.



"Because a lot of women don't know they are pregnant at six weeks, they will not get the care that they need," Sams said.

"We are supposed to live in a free country, but this is not a free country. If anything, this ban is just going to make things worse and it's going to wreak havoc on these women," another protester said.