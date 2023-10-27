Holden gives last State of the City Address

BATON ROUGE - Kip Holden claims a number of accomplishments during his time in office including a lower crime rate, improved traffic and a revitalized downtown. The mayor-president gave his last State of the City address Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.



He gave credit to those who came before him for his successes.



"A lot of their families were the pioneers laying down the foundation to make Baton Rouge America's greatest city," said Holden.



Holden is serving his twelfth and final year in office due to term limits. A number potential candidates are lining up to take his place.



State Senator Sharon Weston-Broome is seen as one of the front-runners. She's been focused on revitalizing the North Baton Rouge area which she represents, particularly around the old Earl K. Long Hospital.



"Downtown development has been great for our city," said Weston-Broome. "Let's use what's happened downtown as a model and use it throughout our city."



Another perceived front runner is metro-councilman John Delgado. He's championed a number of causes since being on the council. One of those is to get more cops on the police force.

"As we continue to grow as a city, we need more officers, that just makes sense," said Delgado.

The councilman has not officially announced his candidacy for mayor, but he will make a "significant announcement" Thursday morning.

Other candidates are expected to join the race. The election is scheduled for the fall.