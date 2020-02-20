High School Baseball 5/6

49°
BATON ROUGE - Here's your Wednesday High School Baseball update:

Runnels had no problem handling business on the road, as the two seed in 2A defeated Loreauville, 10-5.

Dunham came back all the way from 4-1 down against Northlake Christian to tie it up at 4-4 in the 6th. But Northlake Christian scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the 7th to defeat Dunham 5-4.

In 3A, University Lab and E.D. White needing extras to decide their outcome, but in the end, the Cubs eliminated in 10 innings, 3-2.

