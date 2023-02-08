Greater BR State Fair cautiously remaining open despite weather

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the 54th Greater Baton Rouge State Fair have announced that the fair will be closed due to inclement weather.

The family-friendly event began in 1965 as a trade show.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's website, in 1985 the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation took over operation of the event and began donating proceeds to the community in the form of scholarships and grants to non-profit organizations.

This year the fair's eleven-day run ends on November 3.

For more information, visit https://www.gbrsf.com/