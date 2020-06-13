Gov. Edwards extends unemployment benefits to federal workers impacted by government shutdown

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Friday the state will immediately offer unemployment benefits to more than 1,500 federal employees going unpaid amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Governor Edwards’ announcement affects federal employees working through the shutdown, who were previously disqualified by law to receive unemployment benefits.

Impacted federal employees may begin the UI application process immediately for the current eligibility period that begins Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Louisiana joins Colorado, California, Vermont, and the District of Columbia in paying benefits to government workers.

Because federal workers affected by the shutdown will eventually receive backpay, the governor says they will likely need to repay the unemployment benefits.

Furloughed federal employees are encouraged to check the LWC website, www.LAWorks.net, for further instructions. The site will be updated regularly as additional information becomes available.