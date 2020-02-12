Good Friday demand for crawfish 'boiling over' at BR restaurants

BATON ROUGE - As Lent draws to a close, the demand for a must-have Louisiana delicacy has reached fever pitch with several popular seafood stops running out of crawfish on Good Friday.

Tony's Seafood, a longtime Baton Rouge seafood staple, reportedly ran out of their supply of live crawdads within two hours, and sold plenty of boiled crawfish until Friday night. All hands will be on deck this weekend at Tony's as they will have more live crawfish Saturday and on Sunday.

-Heads & Tails Seafood - Sold out of boiled and live crawfish Friday and does not anticipate a restock until Saturday at 2 p.m. Heads & Tails does a great job of keeping potential customers up-to-date on crawfish price and availability via its Facebook feed.



-L.A. Boilers -The restaurant reported it was on the verge of running out of live crawfish but still had the boiled form in stock for much of Friday. More shipments are expected to arrive this weekend to keep hungry crowds happy. L.A. Boilers also has two locations with one at 2741 O'Neal Lane and the other at 9085 Perkins Road.

-Louisiana Cajun Seafood - The store ran out of live crawfish Friday, but was expecting more Saturday around opening time at 10:30 a.m.



-Capitol City Crawfish - This eatery ran out of the live stuff at 1 p.m. Friday and said they are not taking any more orders for crawfish.

At Tony's Friday evening, customers were upset they missed a tradition.

"More like No Good Friday," someone said when they learned the supply was gone.

"We had a lot of disappointed people. You hate turning people away," Tony's Charles Dupeuis said.

Tony's estimates it will sell about 100,000 pounds of crawfish once it restocks its supply for the weekend.

Customers promised to return Saturday to try again.

Demand for corn, potatoes and domestic beer, while certainly higher than normal, has not caused any major shortages as far as current research has indicated.