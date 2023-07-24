81°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas prices in Baton Rouge drop below $2 just in time for holiday travel
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Just in time for Thanksgiving travel, gas prices around the capital city have decreased by more than 8 cents per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, gas costs in Louisiana have gone down 0.31 cents since October 22. The state's average is now $2.31 cents.
The lowest prices can be found at Costco and Murphy USA with gas at $1.98 per gallon. Not far behind, some service stations like Walmart, Circle K, Shell, and RaceTrac have fuel for $1.99 per gallon.
News
BATON ROUGE- Just in time for Thanksgiving travel, gas prices around the capital city have decreased by more than 8... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for men who attempted to break into Ponchatoula home
-
Board drops all death row inmates' names from docket, delaying possibility of...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Charges dropped against convicted sex offender accused of raping juvenile
-
State plans to build barricade under Siegen Lane overpass to ward off...
-
Ready to dig in? More than 40 restaurants participating in Dig Baton...