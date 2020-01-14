70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GAMEDAY FORECAST: Early morning weather

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Dr. Josh Eachus is keeping viewers posted with a Championship Day Forecast in Channel 2's weather center. 

Click here for regular updates throughout this game day morning. 

News
Headed to New Orleans? Dr. Josh has...
Headed to New Orleans? Dr. Josh has your Championship Day Forecast
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Josh Eachus is keeping viewers posted with a Championship Day Forecast in Channel 2's weather center.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 13 2020 Jan 13, 2020 Monday, January 13, 2020 5:16:00 AM CST January 13, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days