Gameday contraflow explained

BATON ROUGE - Another season of LSU football at Tiger Stadium is set to begin. With the Tiger's home opener also comes the return of postgame contraflow.

"We take it as a practice," Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. "We shut it down for everybody."

So where should you park on gameday? If you park north of Tiger Stadium, expect to head north on Nicholson towards downtown. If you park south of the stadium you have a few options.

Parking in a levee lot will send you onto River Road. If you're in a hayfield lot you can either head towards River Road or east to Nicholson. If you get onto to River Road past this lot you will be forced to travel south towards L'Auberge Casino. Burbank runs all the way to Siegen Lane, ultimately taking you to Interstate 10.

Nicholson Drive and Highland Road both travel east, away from campus.

Contraflow can change from game to game, depending on a variety of circumstances.

"It's based off the game, it's based off the amount of people on campus," McKneely said. "It's also based off if people stay until the end of the game and how many individuals are leaving at one particular time."

For a detailed look at contraflow and gameday parking, click here