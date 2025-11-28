59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral arrangements announced for former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes

Related Story

PORT ALLEN - Funeral arrangements were announced for former sheriff Mike Cazes, who served five terms as the chief law enforcement officer for West Baton Rouge Parish.

Cazes, who died at 69, worked at the local sheriff's office for 44 years and was sheriff for 20 before retiring in 2023.

Visitation and mass is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. The burial will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

News
Funeral arrangements announced for former West Baton...
Funeral arrangements announced for former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes
PORT ALLEN - Funeral arrangements were announced for former sheriff Mike Cazes, who served five terms as the chief law... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 Tuesday, November 25, 2025 6:04:00 PM CST November 25, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days