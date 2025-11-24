Former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes dies at 69

PORT ALLEN — Former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes died Monday morning, 18th District Attorney Tony Clayton told WBRZ.

The 69-year-old spent 44 years working at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, serving as sheriff for two decades.

"Our parish has lost a dedicated public servant and a leader who devoted his life to the citizens of this community," current Sheriff Jeff Bergeron said. "On behalf of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, I offer my sincere condolences to his family, his friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Cazes also served as a road deputy, city marshal, chief criminal deputy, as well as serving as President of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association during 2011 and 2012. He was also inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame in 2013.

Cazes retired from his role as sheriff when he chose not to seek re-election in 2023.

Cazes' death was also eulogized by his former colleagues and public officials.

Brusly Police Chief Jon Lefeaux also remembered Cazes as a great leader.

"One of the most caring leaders I have ever had the pleasure of working with. He never met a stranger and helped out anyone who asked,” Lefeaux said.

Gov. Jeff Landry, on social media, asked the Louisiana community to keep Cazes and his family in their prayers.

"Mike Cazes was a dedicated sheriff and an even better man," the governor wrote.