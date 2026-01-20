BRPD: Sisters arrested after their infirmed mother was found with open sores, skin peeling from body

Photos (L to R): Alicia Bureau and Chereia McKinley

BATON ROUGE — Two Baton Rouge sisters accused of abuse after their mother was found with open sores all over her body and skin peeling from her body have been arrested.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Alicia Bureau, 42, and Chereia McKinley, 39, were both arrested on Jan. 15 after their 64-year-old mother was found the day before.

A BRPD report says that the woman, who is infirm and in need of constant care by her two daughters who live with her, cannot move, feed herself, change herself or bathe herself.

According to police, one of the daughters called first responders to help with their mother. When authorities arrived, they found the older woman with "obvious injuries and evidence of neglect" and brought her to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

At the hospital, medical personnel said they found that the woman was extremely dehydrated, had open sores all over her body, neck, between her legs and armpits.

"Additionally, the victim's skin was peeling from her body, she was wearing an undergarment that had not been changed in days and was full of excrement," BRPD's affidavit said.

Both Bureau and McKinley were booked on cruelty to the infirm charges.