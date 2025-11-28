48°
Funeral held for former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes in Brusly
BRUSLY - The funeral for former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes took place on Friday at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly.
Cazes served five terms as the chief law enforcement officer for West Baton Rouge Parish and worked at the local sheriff's office for 44 years, serving as sheriff for 20 years.
Before becoming sheriff, Cazes was a reserve deputy, a jailer, a patrol deputy, Port Allen city marshal, an administrative assistant to the sheriff and chief criminal deputy.
Cazes retired in 2023, with parish officials honoring him by renaming Northwest Drive in Port Allen as Mike Cazes Road in 2024.
Cazes passed away at the age of 69 on Nov. 24.
