King Cake Drive-Thru headed back to Baton Rouge, bringing New Orleans king cakes to capital city

BATON ROUGE — The popular King Cake Drive-Thru is headed back to Baton Rouge, bringing popular New Orleans king cakes to the capital city.

On Saturday, Jan. 31, Baton Rouge residents will have a chance to get their hands on Mardi Gras treats from bakeries all over New Orleans, including famous favorites and up-and-coming names. The drive-thru will be at Rally Cap Brewing from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until sold out. Last year, the event sold out in just a few hours.

The King Cake Drive-Thru was by New Orleans couple Mike and Tiffany Graves.

“Many of these bakeries are small, family-run operations, and each cake sold represents more than dessert…it’s support for local business and a living connection to past generations through this delicious tradition,” said Chief Cake Officer Mike Graves.

The menu for the Baton Rouge event will be revealed the week of on social media, @kingcakedrivethru on Instagram and TikTok, and 'King Cake Drive-Thru' on Facebook.

The drive-thru pop-up will also make stops in Bay St. Louis, Miss., and Houston, Texas.