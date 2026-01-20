Latest Weather Blog
Rep. Julia Letlow says she is running for Senate seat following Trump endorsement
BATON ROUGE — Rep. Julia Letlow said Tuesday that she will be running for Sen. Bill Cassidy's seat following an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
Letlow announced at the Baton Rouge Business Report’s Power Breakfast event, multiple outlets reported.
"Today, I am announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate to ensure the nation we leave our children is safer and stronger. Louisiana deserves a conservative Senator who will not waver. I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and trust. Let’s Geaux!" Letlow said on social media.
Trump endorsed the representative over the weekend, saying Letlow has his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in posts on his social media platform Truth Social, also calling her a "great star."
Several republicans have already announced their intentions to run for the seat, including incumbent Cassidy, State Treasurer John Fleming, State Senator Blake Miguez, and State Representative Julie Emerson.
Cassidy also responded on social media, saying he's proudly running, and "if Congresswoman Letlow decides to run, I am confident I will win."
"Congresswoman Letlow called me this morning to say she was running. She said she respected me and that I had done a good job. I will continue to do a good job when I win re-election. I am a conservative who wakes up every morning thinking about how to make Louisiana and the United States a better place to live," Cassidy said in a statement Tuesday.
