Funeral arrangements announced for former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes

Tuesday, November 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - Funeral arrangements were announced for former sheriff Mike Cazes, who served five terms as the chief law enforcement officer for West Baton Rouge Parish.

Cazes, who died at 69, worked at the local sheriff's office for 44 years and was sheriff for 20 before retiring in 2023.

Visitation and mass is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. The burial will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

