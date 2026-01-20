WATCH: Attorney General Liz Murrill discusses Fifth Circuit's hearing on 10 Commandments law

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill spoke Tuesday afternoon about the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit's hearing regarding Louisiana's law to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

In a statement Monday, Murrill said she believes any decision rendered by the full Fifth Circuit would likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch the full stream below: