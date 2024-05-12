Friday morning video forecast

A cold front is passing through the area this morning. As it does, temperatures will not move much, but humidity will start to drastically decrease.

Today & Tonight: While this is definitely a cold front, it not a February cold front. We are not expecting a big temperature drop as the front pushes through this morning. What it will bring though is a lot drier air. This will act to lower humidity in the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be in the upper 80's, with skies clearing throughout the day. Tonight, lows will be much more comfortable in the lower 60's under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Mothers day weekend will feel much better outdoors thanks to lower humidity. Highs will be near average, in the mid to lower 80's. Skies will only feature some high clouds on Saturday, but that will not be the case on Sunday. The former cold front will lift north as a warm front on Sunday. This will cause mostly cloudy skies and some isolated showers. This is worth monitoring if you have outdoor plans on Mother’s Day. More numerous showers and thunderstorms are anticipated on Monday and could leave behind a healthy inch or so of rain, possibly dampening the commute. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be drier and seasonably warm. Another frontal system could deliver rain by the end of next week.

