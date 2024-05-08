Family fights cemetery over missing grave

BATON ROUGE - A family is making arrangements to travel from Texas to Louisiana in an effort to gather more information about the disappearance of their loved one from a grave site.

"We have no idea whose grave we've been putting flowers on," Courtney Tanner said in a phone interview with reporter Brett Buffington for WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Monday. "We have no idea at this point if my grandmother is even [at the cemetery]."

Tanner and her mother said there has been confusion about where her grandmother is buried since the funeral in 2008. Then, the weather kept the cemetery from burying her grandmother at the time, she said. Complicating matters, Tanner said, was the cemetery selecting an alternative spot for burial since the original one was not available at the time.

Now, the family said no one can tell them if the spot they have been frequenting is actually where the burial was conducted.

"They did place the headstone there, and it stayed there up until 2013. We had a family member go out to place flowers on the grave, and the headstone had been moved," Tanner said.

The family believes the only resolution is to exhume the casket and see if it is the casket used in their family member's burial.

"We just want to know where our loved one is. We just want to identify, this is her grave site. We want her headstone placed at the right grave site."

An employee at Southern Memorial said an official would comment on the situation later Monday, but has yet to respond.

