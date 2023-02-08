EBR superintendent on emergency medical leave

BATON ROUGE - As the East Baton Rouge public school system works to adjust to a new semester impacted by the ongoing health crisis, the system's chief announced her resignation this week.

Superintendent Leslie Brown will leave the system, shortly after announcing going on medical leave and only months after being hired.

Brown was selected as the school system superintendent this summer. At 62, she'd been the chief portfolio services officer of the school district in Broward County, Florida, the seventh largest school district in the U.S.

Brown announced two weeks ago, near the end of September, that she was taking a medical leave. The school system did not elaborate. It stayed the course in a news release announcing Brown's resignation: "...Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Brown, her husband Bill and her children during these trying times. Ms. Brown has chosen not to disclose the nature of her illness, and we respect her right to privacy."

When hired, Brown was selected over a second finalist, 46-year-old Nakia Towns, who served as chief of staff for Hamilton County schools in Tennessee.

The EBR school board is expected to begin work related to hiring a new superintendent when it meets October 15.

Brown's husband was the one who informed the board of her resignation, writing as her power of attorney because Brown's health had taken such a tragic turn, she was "unable to pen [her resignation] herself." He thanked the board and the school system for welcoming the Brown family into Baton Rouge.