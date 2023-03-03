Latest Weather Blog
Early morning fire at apartment complex displaces residents
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – An early morning fire displaced 15 to 20 residents at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Jasper Street.
The St. George Fire Protection District and Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the complex around midnight where flames were on parts of the roof when units arrived.
The fire took two and a half hours to bring under control, according to the St. George Fire Department.
One dog was found unresponsive on the scene, but was resuscitated. Two firefighters were injured during the fire. One was treated on the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital with chest pains and later released after treatment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to the building as a result of the fire.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police still have little details on Ga. man's disappearance; more groups join...
-
Baton Rouge mom booked for negligent homicide after infant's fentanyl death
-
City clearing drainage flow of Ward Creek; work on other waterways set...
-
Face of fentanyl epidemic: Mother loses three children to drug overdoses
-
Police officer accused of killing man after showing up at estranged wife's...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs