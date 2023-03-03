Early morning fire at apartment complex displaces residents

BATON ROUGE – An early morning fire displaced 15 to 20 residents at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Jasper Street.

The St. George Fire Protection District and Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the complex around midnight where flames were on parts of the roof when units arrived.

The fire took two and a half hours to bring under control, according to the St. George Fire Department.

One dog was found unresponsive on the scene, but was resuscitated. Two firefighters were injured during the fire. One was treated on the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital with chest pains and later released after treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to the building as a result of the fire.