Donaldsonville residents may get a peek at famous actor as he shoots film in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE - If you're out and about in Ascension Parish, you might see a famous actor. 

Michael B. Jordan is officially in town for the filming of a new movie called "Grilled Cheese."

When the film crew spoke with mayor Leroy Sullivan, they told him the location was perfect for what they needed: the town has a "historic look" that's fitting for the movie's 1930s setting. 

The crew will be shooting in Donaldsonville between April 24 and 26.

