Denham Springs I-12 study chugging along

DENHAM SPRINGS - With road construction underway near I-12 in Denham Springs some residents are thinking big picture.

Crews will do repaving work on Pete's Highway for the next few days. In the future, Pete's Highway could be the answer to add another way on and off the interstate. Right now South Range Avenue is the only interstate interchange in Denham Springs.

"I have the most problems when I try to get on the interstate, because I'm having to pass Bass Pro and all of that," said Denham Springs resident June Jackson. "The traffic is always backed up a lot of the times."

The Department of Transportation and Development plans to extend an ongoing study looking into ways to relieve traffic on South Range and I-12. DOTD is considering a handful of options to ease traffic, and two of them would involve Pete's Highway.

"There's going to be development. There's going to be additional traffic, and to make sure that we can address that growth, that's why we're taking our time and gathering more traffic data," said DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett.

DOTD says it could be another five years or more until residents see actual construction to improve interstate connections in Denham Springs.