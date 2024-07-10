Deadly shooting near LSU campus under investigation

UPDATE: Police have arrested Daniel Ellis, 25, in the fatal shooting. BRPD said Ellis lived in the same complex as the victim.

He was booked Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Shortly after shots were fired at an off-campus apartment complex on Burbank Sunday morning, police and emergency personnel swarmed the area, and the following morning representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that a 23-year-old man was killed in the gunfire.

The deceased victim, Dylan Clouatre, was shot around 8:45 a.m. at the Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, located at 4194 Burbank Drive.

A second person was injured in the shooting, police say, and as of Monday morning this second victim is still in the hospital with injuries.

Police say their investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to the incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).