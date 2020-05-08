64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews battled large fire at recycling plant Monday

Related Story

PRAIRIEVILLE – A fire at Southside Recycling plant in Prairieville closed LA 929 east of Airline Highway for hours on Monday. 


Heavy smoke could be seen in the area by drivers and nearby businesses.

According to Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart, the fire originated from a pile of recycled automobiles. There are no injuries at this time and no damage was done to any nearby buildings.

The fire could have started from someone dropping off a barbecue pit with burning coals still inside, according to the Prairieville Fire Department. 

LA 929 was closed until about 4:30 p.m. along with Bullion Switch Road. 

The Department of Environmental Quality was on the scene to monitor the air quality. There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post.

Fire District #1, the Prairieville Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department were on the scene working to extinguish the fire. 

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Related Images

News
WATCH: Crews battle large fire at recycling...
WATCH: Crews battle large fire at recycling plant
PRAIRIEVILLE – A fire at Southside Recycling plant in Prairieville closed LA 929 east of Airline Highway for hours on... More >>
3 years ago Monday, January 23 2017 Jan 23, 2017 Monday, January 23, 2017 5:49:00 PM CST January 23, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days