Crews battled large fire at recycling plant Monday
PRAIRIEVILLE – A fire at Southside Recycling plant in Prairieville closed LA 929 east of Airline Highway for hours on Monday.
Heavy smoke could be seen in the area by drivers and nearby businesses.
According to Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart, the fire originated from a pile of recycled automobiles. There are no injuries at this time and no damage was done to any nearby buildings.
The fire could have started from someone dropping off a barbecue pit with burning coals still inside, according to the Prairieville Fire Department.
LA 929 was closed until about 4:30 p.m. along with Bullion Switch Road.
The Department of Environmental Quality was on the scene to monitor the air quality. There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post.
Fire District #1, the Prairieville Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department were on the scene working to extinguish the fire.
BREAKING: Massive fire at Southside Recycling, firefighters are working to contained the fire @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/2MjkxFiAAL— Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) January 23, 2017
Smashed car piles on fire at Southside Recycling, building is not on fire @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/JAOxxTJQoX— Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) January 23, 2017
VIDEO: Prairieville FD still working to put out smoke from demo cars at Southside Recycling, monitoring air quality @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/FwU2k4xTBQ— Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) January 23, 2017
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
