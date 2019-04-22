Couple sentenced in 2015 vigilante justice murder case

BATON ROUGE- A judge has handed down sentences for Jace Crehan and Brittany Monk for their involvement in the murder of a convicted sex offender.

The two are accused in the killing Robert Noce Jr. in 2015. It was previously reported that Noce had sexually abused Monk when she was younger. He was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile after entering a no contest plea.

Crehan, who was found guilty of murder in a trial last month, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Monk reached a plea deal on manslaughter charges last summer and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Court records show that Crehan and Monk broke into Noce's home while he was asleep. Crehan allegedly choked Noce while Monk sprayed him in the face with cologne before punching him repeatedly and shouting, "You ruined my life!"

In court, Monk said that Crehan told her to grab a knife. She went to the kitchen, retrieved the weapon, and dropped it next to Noce then went to the bathroom. From there, she said she heard Crehan stab Noce five to six times.

Noce's body was then placed into a 55-gallon plastic drum and later discovered inside his Zachary trailer home.