Country Club Monday night fire
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Country Club Drive Monday night.
According to BRFD, the fire was reported at 9:25 p.m. in the 1700 block of Country Club Drive. At the scene, firefighters could see flames coming from the house.
By 10:10 p.m. the blaze was under control. Authorities say the house received heavy fire damage.
At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.
