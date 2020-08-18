Cool Schools: Westside Junior High Band

BATON ROUGE- The Westside Junior High Band is quickly becoming one of the best school bands in the area. The band's director, David Will, has been teaching music at the school for four years. His lessons teach the students to love the music they play.



"The biggest thing is trying to make a relationship with each kid," said Will. "I try to connect with each on of them, even if it's just for a second. They can feel invested in what we're doing and I think that's what's special about it."



The band plays a wide variety of songs, but the students' passion is what make their performances stand out.



"These kids work very hard, I'm just sort of here facilitating," said Will.



Everyone out there, like me, loves learning music," said Gabriel Douglas, an eighth grader at the school. "The way we learn it, it's just extremely interesting."



The group is currently getting ready to put on their Christmas concert, one of the band's biggest performances of the year.



We salute you, Westside Junior High Band, for making your school really cool.