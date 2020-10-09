'Cooking in Central' returns to help flood victims

CENTRAL - It's been more than 10 years since hurricane Katrina struck, but the 'Cooking in Central' fundraiser has returned to help disaster victims once again.

Whether you're in the mood for delicious eats, an auction or you just want to play, you can find it all at the celebration off Blackwater Road.

This particular festival has been 11 years in the making, first debuting to raise money for St. Bernard parish in 2005 after hurricane Katrina ravaged south Louisiana.

"The first year we had it for Katrina, and we took on st. bernard parish school system and bought them 3 school busses," said Louis DeJohn, the president of Cooking in Central.

Now the fundraiser has had to make some adjustments as it aims to benefit the victims of the August flood.

"We were really cognisant of the fact that people flooded out here, because so many folks from here and Ascension flooded, we were able to go to all our vendors and they donated everything," DeJohn said.

The fundraiser is also more accessible than ever.

"We normally charge for kids entertainment and the 'grease pig', instead we decided to do that for free." DeJohn said. "Bring your kids out here, have some fun, get a real cheap meal, five dollars."

All of the proceeds from ticket sales, t-shirts, and auction items will benefit Central schools.