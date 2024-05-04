66°
Latest Weather Blog
Convicted sex offender due in court for arraignment
Related Story
UPDATE: Mark Russell pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in April attack. His next court date is set for August 1.
****
BATON ROUGE - A convicted sex offender is expected in court Monday for an arraignment after he impersonated a police officer and raped a 17-year-old man.
Mark Russell was arrested in April in connection to these crimes but was soon released after a judge set an unusually low bond for a convicted sex offender. After the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported on the incident, the low bond was revoked.
He could face life in prison if convicted.
News
UPDATE: Mark Russell pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in April attack. His next court date is set for August... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...