Convicted sex offender due in court for arraignment

UPDATE: Mark Russell pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in April attack. His next court date is set for August 1.

BATON ROUGE - A convicted sex offender is expected in court Monday for an arraignment after he impersonated a police officer and raped a 17-year-old man.

Mark Russell was arrested in April in connection to these crimes but was soon released after a judge set an unusually low bond for a convicted sex offender. After the WBRZ Investigative Unit reported on the incident, the low bond was revoked.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

News
5 years ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018

