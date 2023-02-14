Latest Weather Blog
Colon cancer: It's the cancer nobody talks about-Part 1
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Cancer survivors and supporters will gather in Baton Rouge Saturday to stand up to a disease and participate in an annual run/walk.
The Colon Cancer Coalition’s annual Get Your Rear in Gear 5K Run/Walk will take place at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The Kids’ Fun Run starts at 8:20 a.m., the 5K Timed Run starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K Walk starts immediately after the runners.
Through Tuesday at midnight the fee for adults is $25 and children 12 and under is $12. On race day the fee for adults will be $25 and children 12 and under is $15.
Participants can enjoy post-run refreshments, tech shirts for all participants, and marathon quality medals for age group winners.
For more information about the race, click here. Those who can’t participate in the event can also help by donating to a team or individual or directly to the event.
Colon cancer, or colorectal cancer, is one of the most common forms of cancer according to the Colon Cancer Coalition. It is the second leading cause of deaths in the United States. To learn more about colon cancer click here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Beloved Ponchatoula gator being 'retired'; owner plans to build new habitat
-
New 36 home development approved in Ascension Parish
-
City-Parish accidentally tears down man's childhood home
-
Bond set for pair arrested in mass shooting at BR nightclub; police...
-
Grand jury set to hear case involving Madison Brooks; video may play...
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
KJ Johnson smiles help lead to success