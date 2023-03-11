75°
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments

BATON ROUGE - Let the madness begin. It's survive and advance time, but before we get to the big dance, we have conference tournament bets to get to:

1. SEC Tournament: Kentucky +400

2. Big East Tournament: Marquette +300

3. PAC-12 Tournament: Arizona +200

Watch the video to see why we made our picks. 

