CATS to start process of deciding interim CEO's new salary; still paying former CEO salary
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System took the first step in deciding on a salary for the newly appointed interim CEO Dwana Williams, all while it continues to pay its last boss who was booted from the position.
Williams was appointed interim CEO last month on April 11th after Bill Deville was removed from the position.
“We wanted someone internal, not to have someone completely new coming in, and in regard to her competency and her performance over the times that I've observed her, I feel comfortable,” board president Kahli Choran said during the April 11th meeting.
Williams salary has not been established, and was not discussed Tuesday, even though she had been in the position for over a month.
