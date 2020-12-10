Brusly speed sign is deciding who is naughty or nice this holiday season

BRUSLY – A cheeky sign in Brusly is catching the eyes of drivers. It’s a nod to the holiday spirit while also upholding the law.

“Santa is watching so stay on the nice list,” Jennifer LaBauve said.

LaBauve drives down W. Main Street multiple times a day. She recently noticed something new. Along with a ‘Merry Christmas’ banner, some snowmen and reindeer, the town of Brusly added some extra holiday cheer. Two speed-limit signs that have been up since June now say ‘nice’ if a driver is driving 35 mph or slower, and ‘naughty’ if they’re speeding.

“Let’s hope they’re not naughty and they’re nice and that naughty will keep them safe,” said Mayor Scot Rhodes.

Rhodes says the message is mainly to put smiles on people’s faces, but it’s also there to do the job.

“We’ve noticed that when people drive up to the sign and it shows that they’re naughty, they do tend to tap their breaks and slow down a little bit. So it definitely helps on Main Street,” he said.

It’s a cheerful reminder that Santa is not a fan of a lead foot.

“I have faith in my Brusly fellow citizens here, and I think there’s a lot of nice people that are going to want to see that green ‘nice’ flash at them instead of the ‘naughty,’” LaBauve said.

The mayor is looking to place more speed limit signs throughout the town. They're going to keep the ‘naughty or nice’ message up through the holidays.