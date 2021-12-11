75°
Latest Weather Blog
Broome talks with WBRZ about officer involved shooting
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
-
Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium show sold 90,000 tickets in 2 hours
-
Saturday's Parades will roll through Baton Rouge despite possible rainy weather
-
City parish gets millions to fix stormwater drainage issues
-
Parish officials offer reward in repeated street sign theft
Sports Video
-
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
-
Highlights: Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...