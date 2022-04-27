61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BR hotels almost booked up ahead of Garth Brooks concert

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - In just five short days, Tiger Stadium will be packed to the brim with tens of thousands of fans singing along with Garth Brooks.

A good portion of those fans will need a place to stay when the fun is over. As a result, Paul Arrigo, President and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge, says it will be nearly impossible for anyone to find a last-minute hotel room anywhere in the city.

"My initial research on Kayak and those types of engines are that the hotels that are left are very very pricey and even short-term rentals... seem to be booking up too." 

To add to the mad rush for lodging, the first weekend of Jazz Fest in New Orleans will be taking place, along with Festival International in Lafayette. 

"When you look at the impact all along I-10 from Lafayette even into Slidell into the Mississippi Gulf Coast is going to be huge this weekend and certainly here in the epicenter, Baton Rouge," Arrigo said.

News
BR hotels almost booked up ahead of...
BR hotels almost booked up ahead of Garth Brooks concert
BATON ROUGE - In just five short days, Tiger Stadium will be packed to the brim with tens of thousands... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 25 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022 9:44:00 PM CDT April 25, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days