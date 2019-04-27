BESE approves plan to make childcare more affordable

BATON ROUGE - Some federal dollars will now be used in Louisiana to help parents in need save hundreds of dollars on child care each year.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved additional federal funding for child care assistance this week. The money will be used to make child care more affordable for families who need it and increase funding for qualified child care centers and teachers.

Access to the program is based on income and someone in the household must be either employed or in school. Low-income families will only have to pay $37 per week for child care, saving $55 over what they're paying now. Families below the poverty line will not have to pay any co-pays for their children's daycare.

"A program for children from low-income families cannot be prohibitively expensive for low-income parents," said State Superintendent John White. "By increasing stipends to families, we will also allow increase teacher pay and training. Teaching in a child care center should not be minimum wage work."

The changes will go into effect in winter 2016, according to BESE.

For more information on how to qualify for the program click here. To apply, click here.