Bayou Country Superfest returning to Baton Rouge in 2019

BATON ROUGE - The Bayou Country Fest is returning to Baton Rouge in 2019 after a two-year absence.

A news release Thursday, confirmed the country music festival is returning to Tiger Stadium after a two-year stint in New Orleans prompted by renovations that were ongoing at the stadium. The event will be held Memorial Day weekend, on May 25 and 26.

A line-up for the festival is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, along with ticket pricing and special hotel offerings.