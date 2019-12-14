62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Ballet prepares for The Nutcracker performance

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Dancers with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre are preparing to whisk audiences away from the doldrums of reality and into a beloved Christmas story. 

The ballet company is reviving one of its most popular performances, The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou.

Music performed by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will complement inventive choreography and lavish costumes that are guaranteed to delight audiences.

Click here for more information on performance dates and ticket purchases. 
 

News
Baton Rouge Ballet to perform beloved Christmas...
Baton Rouge Ballet to perform beloved Christmas classic, The Nutcracker, A Tale from the Bayou
BATON ROUGE - Dancers with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre are preparing to whisk audiences away from the doldrums of... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 10:42:00 AM CST December 12, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days