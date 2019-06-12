Baker High to celebrate homecoming post-flood

BAKER – Baker High School is celebrating homecoming this week even though the school was damaged in last month's flood.

Superintendent Herman Brister said the school sustained three feet of water from the flood. The students are currently relocated to Baker Middle School.

"They had to pull all these floors up and bleachers out, actually put humidifiers and dryers in here to get all the moisture out of the blocks and the floors," Brister said.

Empty books stood in the school's library after the flood water damaged all of its books. The water also damaged several classrooms including the front office and technology center.

"It really was the infrastructure for the whole system," Brister said.

Brister said that the school would not have been able to recover without the help of staff and parents just days after the flood.

"A big kudos to all the parents so forth that stayed with us through this tragedy everyone suffered through this," Brister said.

The campus was completely under water, however even with recovery efforts continuing with construction, the Baker Buffaloes still plan to celebrate homecoming.

"The football players coming on to the field, the band, the cheerleaders,the pepsters, you can smell the hot dogs and turkey wings. You feel like you're home again and you're on your way back and that just sends a signal of hope is in the air," Brister said.

The homecoming festivities include a parade on Friday at noon that ends at Baker Middle School.