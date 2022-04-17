Baby sister was inches away from stray bullet that killed sleeping toddler, family says

BATON ROUGE - Family members told WBRZ that a 3-year-old boy was sharing a bed with his baby sister when he was killed by a stray bullet that came from outside their home.

The children's mother, Tye Toliver, said her 1-year-old daughter Deiyauna was sleeping next to Devin Page Jr. when a bullet pierced their bedroom window and struck her son. Toliver said she and her family had been looking to move because of the frequent gunfire in their neighborhood.

The night of the shooting, police found a cluster of shell casings outside the family's home. Investigators believe a gunfight broke out in front of the house, and at least one of the shots went through the children's bedroom.

WBRZ spoke to the family earlier Friday. They feel many different emotions. They are thankful for the people in the community that are reaching out to help.

"Even though it's not going to bring our baby back, just to be able to have this type of outpouring, national outpouring, it's just amazing," Cathy Toliver, the grandmother of Devin Page Junior said.

Tye Toliver is also thankful for the unity she has seen. But she wishes it did not come at the cost of her son's life.

" I hate that it had to take for my sons life to be taken for the whole community to come together," Toliver said.

While they face many different emotions the main one is grief.

Both Tye and Cathy are dealing with the fact that their beloved child known for being happy, who loved trucks and always wanted to fix things with his toy hammer is no longer here.

"I miss my son. I really miss him," Tye Toliver said.

Toliver loved posting both Devin and Deiyauna on her social media. She also noted how much the two made everyone laugh.

"Everyone loved my kids. Everyone loves-loved, Devin Junior."

A funeral is expected to be held later this month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said its still looking for those responsible.