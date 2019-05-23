Latest Weather Blog
Assumption Parish continues to see rising water
Related Story
ASSUMPTION PARISH - The water in Assumption Parish continues to rise. Meanwhile, people in St. Martin Parish are worried after a voluntary evacuation order was issued.
One local business owner was forced to close her bed and breakfast business on Belle River Road in Assumption after backwater flooding.
"I had to cancel reservations, people from Poland, from Germany, from France," said Carol Aucoin.
The business has been a source of income for Aucoin for the last 15 years. However, the bed and breakfast has been closed since February and operating the business has become nearly impossible.
"We have sewage problems backing up, we can't wash our clothes, we really are in a dire situation," Aucoin said.
St. Martin Parish has also been placed under a voluntary evacuation order for lower St. Martin Parish, effective immediately. Residents in Assumption fear they could be next.
"We have four businesses that have been shut down because of the inability of road passage," Aucoin said.
St. Martin Parish is in the process of coming up with a plan but there is no word on what that plan will include. Officials in Assumption Parish expect the Atchafalaya River to crest at the end of the month.
Roads closed in Assumption Parish due to high water:— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) May 22, 2019
-North Bay Road
-South Bay Road
-Shell Beach Road
-Belle River Road (North)
-Belle River Road (South)
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Customers unlikely to see refunds after missed trash pick-ups
-
Morganza Spillway may open due to high water
-
Women charged with prostitution after investigation into Livingston Parish massage parlors
-
Longtime crossing guard for Bellingrath Elementary retires
-
VIDEO: Brazen shoplifter steals nearly $800 in vodka, toilet paper from local...